A man and a woman were arrested after cannabis was found in a property in Bourne.

Officers raided the property in The Gables at 9.45pm on Sunday after receiving ongoing reports that there were issues with drugs at the property.

A woman, aged 31, and a man, aged 34, were charged with ‘possession of cannabis with intent to supply’ have been released pending further inquiries.

Witnesses can call 101, quoting number 428 of March 18.