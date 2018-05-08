Police assaulted in Stamford over the bank holiday weekend by a man ‘high on drink and drugs’

A police officer has been assaulted over the bank holiday weekend in Stamford.

The incident happened during the early hours of Sunday (May 6) when police received reports from members of the public concerned about the welfare of a man who was lying in the alleyway behind Willoughby’s off Silver Lane, Stamford.

When police arrived at the scene they found a man in his late teens lying on the floor. As officers attempted to speak with the man, who police describe as ‘intoxicated on drink and drugs’, he punched a male officer to the face.

A police spokesman said: “The officer did his best to restrain the male in limited lighting, supported by door staff from Willoughby’s, but got kicked in the face during the struggle. Further officers arrived and the male was arrested for assaulting a police officer in execution of his duties. The male was taken to Grantham custody suite where he spent the night awaiting interview.”

The officer received medical attention at the police station but was deemed fit to continue duties having suffered minor bruising to his face.

The police spokesman continued: “Police officers are assaulted daily across the country for simply doing their jobs. This is not acceptable and offenders will be charged to court for any offences. The chief constable has publicly condemned assaults against officers and he continues to provide support with prosecution cases.

“Thankfully the officer involved in this incident only received minor injuries to his face and didn’t have to have any time off as a result, but the situation could have been a lot worse.

“I would also like to say thank you to the door staff from Willoughby’s who assisted in this incident. Without them it could have been a different story.”