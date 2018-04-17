Police crackdown on coarsers is working in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police’s policy of seizing dogs is working in the fight against hare coursers.

Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor said the county is no longer an ‘easy target’ for hare coarsers and that the force had seen a 30 per cent reduction in incidents compared to 2017 as a direct result of Operation Galileo.

He said: “We have had to raise our game to tackle what had been an increasing problem in the county .

“We’ve had some fantastic results , particularly in the last few months. Catching coarsers in the act with the police drone,getting criminal behaviour orders served on offenders which prevent them from coming back to the county and we’ve seen harsher fines.

“I’m pleased with this progress and we are already planning to build on this for next season. We encourage our farming community to continue working with us and thank all of them for their ongoing support.”

The force dealt with 1,365 incidents in 2017/2018 com,pared to 1,965 in 2016/2017.

A total of 76 dogs have been siezed since September, some of which have been rehomed.