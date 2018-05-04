Smash at A1/A47 junction bring traffic to a stop

Have your say

Traffic chaos is hitting Stamford following crash on the A1 at the A47 Wansford junction.

The air ambulance was called to the accident, which took place at 1.15pm this afternoon when a single car left the carriageway, rolled over several times and came to a rest on its side.

One lane of the southbound carriageway is closed as a result with long delays back towards Stamford.

Details of injuries are unclear at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area even though the scene was cleared at 4pm.