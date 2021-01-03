A burglar was caught on video inside a takeaway restaurant when it was closed on new year's day.

The criminal, who broke into the Riverside Fishbar in Stamford, wore a two-tone baseball cap, a mask pulled down over their chin, and a zip-up top under a coat.

CCTV captured an image of the suspect

The crime happened between 11pm and 11.30pm on new year's day. It is not yet known by the Mercury if anything was stolen.