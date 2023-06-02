Young vandals have cost a community hundreds of pounds and are risking a criminal record.

On Monday two sets of goal posts belonging to One Touch Football were found broken on the Ryhall Meadows Playing Fields - the pieces of one set had been dragged onto the adjacent play area off Parkfield Road and Church Street.

Police were called and an officer spent about an hour at the field gathering information about the crime and speaking to members of the community.

The goals, which would cost nearly £500 to replace, were used for a community activity group run by Glenn Vaughan’s One Touch Football and designed to keep youngsters occupied.

Glenn said: “We had residents report they had seen a goal being dragged up into the road and so we are hoping there might be doorbell camera footage identifying those responsible.”

The most recent crimes follow several incidents of criminal damage, with gutters being pulled off the playing fields pavilion, its window frames broken, and an attempted break-in using a rock lashed to a broken piece of equipment.

Peter Collins runs ‘Peter’s Pantry’, serving hot drinks, bacon sandwiches and hot dogs from the pavilion while football is played, which helps fund community facilities.

He said: “It would be nice to engage with the young people who are doing this and find out why. This is a playing field. It’s there for people to use, but they need to use it in a considerate way.

“We don’t expect this sort of thing to happen in rural Rutland.”

A wooden shelter known as ‘the shack’ has also been damaged. It is there to help parents and spectators keep warm and dry, and it is used as a meeting place by teenagers.

Sarah Critchard, a member of the Ryhall Meadows Playing Fields Management Association, said this too had been kicked and shoved and needed regular repair, while children had also been spotted climbing onto the roof of the 2.5m (8ft) high pavilion.

Stephen Alcock, who works for One Touch Football and went out to inspect the damaged goal posts on Monday, said he felt broken glass being left on the pitches, which he had found, was a final straw.

Anyone with information to help the police with their inquiries should call Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting the crime number 23*329355.