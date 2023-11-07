Market Deeping Garden of Remembrance and Peace opens
Published: 12:00, 07 November 2023
| Updated: 12:14, 07 November 2023
A small crowd gathered to mark the opening of a remembrance garden.
Cadets, service personnel and dignitaries met at the Garden of Remembrance and Peace in Market Deeping on Sunday afternoon (November 5).
During the service people were invited to lay a cross in memory of loved ones. It was followed by refreshments at the Deepings Community Centre.
The garden at Riverside Park will close on Sunday, November 19 at 3pm.
