A small crowd gathered to mark the opening of a remembrance garden.

Cadets, service personnel and dignitaries met at the Garden of Remembrance and Peace in Market Deeping on Sunday afternoon (November 5).

During the service people were invited to lay a cross in memory of loved ones. It was followed by refreshments at the Deepings Community Centre.

Cadets attended the service. Photo: David Pearson

The garden at Riverside Park will close on Sunday, November 19 at 3pm.

A short service took place to open the garden. Photo: David Pearson

A small crowd gathered for the service. Photo: David Pearson

A Tommy silhouette stands at the Garden of Remembrance and Peace in Market Deeping. Photo: David Pearson

The Garden of Remembrance and Peace was opened in Market Deeping. Photo: David Pearson

Send your remembrance photos to andrea.scholes@iliffepublishing.co.uk