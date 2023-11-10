Crosses were laid as people gathered for the opening of a remembrance garden.

Stamford mayor Andy Croft was among those to take part in the service on Saturday morning at the war memorial in Broad Street.

Members of the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion and serving personnel took part.

Stamford mayor Andy Croft leaves a cross on the war memorial. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Further services will take place at the war memorial this weekend for Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Sandy Ellis watches the service with Michelle and Wade Bidwell-Bond. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The garden of remembrance was opened in Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

