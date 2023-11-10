Service marks the opening of Stamford’s garden of remembrance
Crosses were laid as people gathered for the opening of a remembrance garden.
Stamford mayor Andy Croft was among those to take part in the service on Saturday morning at the war memorial in Broad Street.
Members of the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion and serving personnel took part.
Further services will take place at the war memorial this weekend for Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.
