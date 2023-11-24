Hundreds of people gathered to see Stamford sparkle at the Christmas light switch-on.

The event held in Red Lion Square last night (Thursday) drew in crowds, which were the biggest seen at the switch-on since 2019.

Town crier Andrew Browning kicked things off with the ringing of his bell, followed by words from the poet Darren Rawnsley.

Proud parents gathered to watch performances from Malcolm Sargent Primary School’s choir, with pupils singing both Christmas classics and more modern tunes.

Ukrainian family Svitlana, Oleksii, Elon and Erik Klitovchenko were lined up to push the plunger at last year’s event but after a hiccup with the lighting they were unable to do the honours.

Keen for them to be given another chance, the family was invited back again this year to switch on the lights.

After a countdown from Rutland and Stamford Sound radio host Rob Persani, the town was illuminated.

Speaking after the switch on, Rob said: “It is not Christmas without the crowds of people in Red Lion Square.”

Mayor of Stamford Andy Croft, who donned both his chains of office and tinsel, was among those calling for the event to be moved back to the square after being held in the High Street last year and being scaled down during the pandemic.

Pupils from the Malcolm Sargent Primary School choir

“It is great to be back in the square,” he said.

“A lot more people have been able to enjoy it.”

Coun Croft added: “After last year I said we need to do it in Red Lion Square.”

Ironmonger Street, Stamford. . Photo: Chris Lowndes

After the entertainment, many businesses remained open for late-night shopping.

On Sunday (November 26) more than 100 traders are expected to line High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street from 10am to 5pm selling a range of crafts.

Deputy mayor Marion Pitt with her dog Wiggie

Preparing to push the plunger to turn on the lights. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The town centre is looking festive. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Fancy dress was in full swing. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Santa and his helpers. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Malcolm Sargent Year 5 and 6 pupils were carol singing. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford town crier Andrew Downing. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The crowds in Red Lion Square. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Christmas has begun! Photo: Chris Lowndes

Crowds gathered for the carols and lights switch-on. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Family fun. Photo: Chris Lowndes

