Crowds flock to Uffington scarecrow festival

More than 4,000 people flocked to Uffington over the weekend to take part in the village’s showcase event – the annual scarecrow festival.

The sunny and warm weather meant the two-day show was busy, and as well as the 50 scarecrows dotted throughout the village, there was also old and new farm machinery on display, as well as a variety of animals from the Exotic Pet Refuge.

Vanessa Kimberley, scarecrows co-ordinator, said: “It was a really good event. It’s lovely to see so many people enjoying themselves, and the sun played its part, helping to create a lovely carnival atmosphere.

“The standard of the scarecrows was high, but there were also a lot of other attractions.”

Organisers are confident the event has raised more than £13,000, which will go towards a defibrillator, providing the village church with running water, replacing the windows and doors in the village hall and funds for the village school. The winning scarecrow was created by Uffington Parish Council, with its ‘Staying Alive’-themed scarecrow impressing judges with its intricate detail.