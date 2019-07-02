Fine weather helped boost the turnout of the Annual Deepings Carnival and Parade on Sunday.

Dave Turner of the Deepings Lions said: “The event was a tremendous success due to perfect sunny weather , the crowds were up on the previous years due to us moving the date and not clashing with the Baston Car Show and also being held in association with Armed Forces Day.

Between 2500 to 3000 people attended the free event held every year on the John Eve Field in Market Deeping, which is organised every year by the Deepings Lions and Deepings Rotary Club.

At 11.30am the parade started from the Jubilee Field in Deeping St James to the John Eve Field on Godsey Lane in time for the carnival to officially start at 12-noon.

In the parade were the Peterborough Pipe Band, Starlight Twirlettes , the Vikings of Middle England and a range of vintage cars and some fantastic military vehicles .

A new carnival queen was crowned- Katy Jackson- and her two attendants were Jessica and Ruby Wilkinson.

Deepings Lion President Mike Drinkall introduced the Mayor of Market Deeping, Miss Xan Collins, plus the clerk of Deeping St James Parish Council, Mrs Julie Fortnum.

This years main attractions included The Vikings of Middle England, who put on two re-enactment shows in the main arena.

Fens Falconry of Wisbech also had a flying display of their birds of prey.

New for this year was the carnival’s “ Glastonbury “ style music marquee with various music throughout the afternoon.

The buzzing crowds were also thrilled to see a flypast by a Hurricane from the RAF Battle of Britain.

Dave Turner commented: “It is not a charity fund raising event but a free event for the people of The Deepings.”

There were over 40 stalls including a beer and wine bar , a gin bar , a strawberry cream and prosecco garden as well as various craft stalls, plus the obligatory ice cream vans who did a roaring trade.

There was also a fun fair , bouncy castle and train rides for the children.

Earlier in the day, a car boot sale was also held.