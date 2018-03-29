Crowds out in force for Rippingale family fun day

Have your say

Hundreds of people turned out for a first family fun day event in Rippingale.

The event on Saturday was held at the Bull Inn pub and St Andrew’s Church, instead of the village’s Jubilee playing fields due to wet weather.

It included lots of fun activities such as an egg and spoon race and Easter egg Hunt.

There was also a chance to meet animals such as pygmy goats, lambs and baby chicks.

Jim Latham, of the village’s feast committee which organised the event, said: “It was fantastic. I am absolutely gobsmacked.

“What made it a big success was the people coming together. If you are scattered across a playing field it doesn’t work.

“I suspect the event will happen again.”

As part of the day, there was various exhibitions in the church, arts and crafts, tattooing plus a raffle .

Youngsters decorated Easter bonnets and took part in an Easter egg raffle.

In the grounds of the pub, children were able to cuddle baby lambs and chicken chicks - plus digging in a sandpit for a mythical dinosaur. Other attractions included vintage fire engines and tractors as well as a bouncy castle.