A lively concert is raising money tonight (Saturday, September 23) in a town centre pub beer garden.

Glastonburghley at the Lord Burghley in Broad Street, Stamford, kicked off this afternoon with a lineup of singers and bands and will continue into the evening.

Taking the 5pm slot was Listen Like Thieves, a cover band that made sure the packed courtyard at the back of the pub was singing along to every well-known tune.

John Burton, lead singer of Listen Like Thieves entertains in the garden of the Lord Burghley

Taking over from them at 6pm was local legend Nick Harding, with plenty more music promised until closing time.

Audience participation was a given

Listen Like Thieves play a lively set at Glastonburghley 2023

Entry is free with donations encouraged. The popular event is this year raising money for Cancer Research UK.