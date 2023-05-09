A library opened its doors to more than 250 people for an event that saw mums, dads and children crowned.

Families were invited to the throne room of Deepings Library in High Street, Market Deeping, on Bank Holiday Monday (May 8).

There was also the chance to learn about the history of the monarchy, make arts and crafts, eat royal cakes and become adorned in temporary Union Jack tattoos.

Library-goers Jake and Bayley

Deepings Library volunteers Jo, Jilly and Liz

Meeting the new king

A crafty Union Jack

Library manager Louisa Crowson said: “It was once again lovely to put on an event for local families to enjoy, plus highlight the wonderful work our volunteers do at the Deeping Library.”

The event was part of the ‘Big Help Out’, set up to give people the opportunity to find out about helping others through voluntary work.

By Hannah Walker