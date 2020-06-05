Home   News   Article

Coronavirus 'R number' infection rate for across England revealed

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 16:03, 05 June 2020
 | Updated: 16:09, 05 June 2020

The crucial coronavirus infection rate in the Midlands is only just below 1, new figures show.

As lockdown is eased the government is tracking the 'R number' across the country to see how more freedom effects the spread of the virus.

The figure relates directly to how many people someone with Covid-19 is likely to spread the virus to – below 1 and the spread slowly decreases, above and it increases.

