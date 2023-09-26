A cub leader had her hair cut off and a head shave for a cause close to her heart, writes 14-year-old Jamie Thomson from 2nd Stamford Scouts.

On Sunday (September 24) Stamford hosted its own dog show which was an enormous success. Hundreds of people from the town attended with their dogs of all shapes and sizes.

One of the stalls was run by 2nd Stamford Scouts where cub leader Pauline Jones decided she would ask for donations and help to “chop the mop”.

Pauline Jones, pictured with Ebony, Kirsty and Fletcher Jones, after her head shave

Pauline’s hair was cut off and then her head was shaved by her daughter-in-law Kirsty Jones,in exchange for donations towards a new scout headquarters in Empingham Road, Stamford. It will serve as a major facility for the scouts and Stamford residents to use and appreciate.

But does Pauline regret the new look? “Not at all. It feels a lot better,” she said.

“We really need a new scout headquarters for the children for the next 50 to 100 years. The hut we have now is in a poor condition and not fit for us.”

Pauline’s son Gareth added: “This is extreme for her. She has cut off all her hair just to raise the money needed for the hut, because scouting is an aspect of her life that is quite dear to her heart.”

The scouts raised £575 at the dog show towards this important project.

Written by Jamie Thomson

2nd Stamford Scouts