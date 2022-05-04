A couple who struck it lucky at seaside arcades have donated their collection of cuddly toys to the Sue Ryder Hospice charity.

Roy and Ann Pettitt from Peakirk won the toys playing claw crane games on trips to the coast.

But they are about to move home and decided to give up the collection to support the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

Roy and Ann Pettitt with their cuddly toy wins from happy holidays and trips to the seaside

Roy, 75, said: “As the toys are all new we wanted to donate them in the hope they could be used to raise vital funds for the charity, which we have always supported.”

The couple won the toys while on holidays and day trips to coastal towns such as Hunstanton in Norfolk and Tenby in Wales, and attractions including Wicksteed Park near Kettering.

“It has been good fun and holds many happy memories for us,” said Roy.

The cuddly toys Roy and Ann have won over the years at seaside amusements which they hope will now raise funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

“We used to come home with bags full of cuddly toys. I can remember once we won nine furry dogs from one machine. It was quite embarrassing emptying the machine and walking out with armfuls of cuddly dogs!”

After grandchildren took their pick of the pair’s winnings, Roy and Ann kept the rest of the toys in plastic boxes.

A decade ago they had amassed 250 and decided to use half of them to raise funds at their village fête.

“We had huge queues and had sold out after only half an hour,” said Roy.

“We donated half of the funds to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and the other half to our local church.”

The couple vowed not to play the cranes again but on a trip to Hunstanton they spotted one machine they felt they could conquer - and that sparked another decade of arcade game fun for the pair.

Now they want their prize-winning luck over the years to help support people needing hospice care.

Roy said they hoped the toys will be used as raffle prizes or sold. Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice has several charity shops in the Peterborough area, including one next to the hospice in Thorpe Road.

Helen Kingston, community fundraiser for the charity, said: “It was an absolute delight to receive the fabulous donation of cuddly toys from Roy and Ann. You can’t fail to smile when you see the brightly coloured toys all lined up together.

“At Sue Ryder we believe that the end of someone’s life is the most important time of their life and our care teams do all they can to make room for the things that matter – spending time with loved ones and sharing memories.”

“It is truly fitting that Roy and Ann’s donation of cuddly toys which they have won while making special memories by the seaside over the years are now helping to raise vital funds so we can be there when it matters for local families.”