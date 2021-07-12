Employees from Cummins have supported Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers with kit that will keep them safer while out on the streets.

Sam Bates, plant manager at Cummins in Stamford, contacted litter picking volunteer Paul ‘Pep’ Pepper to ask what equipment was needed after the group were nominated by employees.

Sam said: “Cummins Stamford and Peterborough employees have been donating to a charity fund for many years. Recently we asked our employees to suggest any local groups of volunteers or charities who could be looking for some support.

Cummins employees handing over the t-shirts to members of Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers

“One of our employees highlighted the great work the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers were doing towards making Stamford a clean and tidier place, so we reached out to the leaders and I am pleased that we were able to provide some fluorescent orange lightweight t-shirts for volunteers to wear when they are out making Stamford a better place.”

Thanking Cummins for their generosity, Pep said: “To have recognition for our voluntary work in and around Stamford by a major company within the town is so nice.

“We didn’t have any fluorescent tops apart from high-vis vests for our volunteers, so during summer it meant wearing another layer.

“These t-shirts will make our volunteers stand out and mean we can all be safe while carrying out our litter picking.”