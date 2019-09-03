Curious tales from the Mercury, plus Danish settlers, cholera, plague and murder are just some of the subjects of history events happening in the next couple of weeks.

The heritage open days, taking place throughout Lincolnshire, start next Friday with with tours of Stamford Town Hall (10am to 4pm), the Mercury's archives (Cherryholt Road, 10.30am, 12pm and 2pm) and a walk to take in Stamford's medieval walls (10.30am from Cattle Market car park).

There will also be the chance to climb All Saints' Church tower, visit the Browne's Hospital almshouses, and do a family tree workshop.

Meanwhile, Baldocks Mill in South Street, Bourne will be open from 2pm to 4pm each day from Friday up until September 22, where there is a watermill, memorabilia from Ramond Mays' motor racing days, plus an exhibition celebrating the fashion designer Charles Frederick Worth.

Bourne's former town hall at 4 North Street will also be open next Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm, when people can learn about the building's history as a magistrates' court, a fire station and a town hall, and how it is being turned into an arts centre for the town.

Sarah Critchard, secretary of the Mercury Archive Trust, is behind 'Mercuriosities', and event which includes a short presentation and a chance to look at some well-known events as reported by the newspaper.

"Last year we had about 55 people come along, and everyone seemed impressed by the archive and with being able to look at some of the old papers.

"We will have editions out on show that include reports on the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, and a wife being sold at Stamford Market in 1786.

"There will also be some later editions."

Listed are some of the historical events happening in the area this month:

Thursday, September 5

STAMFORD AND DISTRICT LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY -Castle Construction, Conquest and Compensation by Dr David Roffe, 7.30pm at Stamford Arts Centre. Tickets £6 (£5).

Friday, September 13

HERITAGE OPEN DAY - 10am-4pm at Stamford Town Hall. A chance to visit the Grade II listed building that dates from 1779 plus civic regalia from the 1400s. Free. Also Saturday.

MERCURIOSITIES - 300 years of newspaper history in one talk. A short presentation and chance to see the Mercury’s archives. Stamford Mercury, Cherryholt Road, Stamford at 10.30-11.30am, 12-1pm and 2-3pm.

STAMFORD MEDIEVAL WALLS - 10:30-13:00 at Stamford Cattle Market Car Park - call 07807 856049 to book. A walk and talk with Chris Hunt around Stamford’s remaining medieval walls.

BOURNE’S HERITAGE IN A WATERMILL - 2-4pm at Baldocks Mill, 21 South Street in Bourne. Visit the watermill and enjoy motor racing, fashion and railway exhibitions which feature Raymond May’s BRM cups and work from designer Charles Frederick Worth.

Saturday, September 14

HERITAGE OPEN DAY - 10am-4pm at Stamford Town Hall. A chance to visit the Grade II listed building that dates from 1779 plus civic regalia from the 1400s.

HERITAGE OPEN DAY - 10am-4pm at St Paul’s Church (The Stamford School Chapel). Take a look into one of Stamford’s 14 medieval parish churches.

BROWNE’S HOSPITAL AND MUSEUM - 11:00-16:00 at Browne’s Hospital on Broad Street. Discover our latest medieval Almshouse which endowed schools in Stamford in the 19th century.

HERITAGE OPEN DAY - 17:00 at All Saints’ Church Tower, Red Lion Square. Trace the history of Stamford from Danish settlers to wool merchants and their legacy from a vantage point of 120 above the ground.

BOURNE’S HERITAGE IN A WATERMILL - 14:00-16:00 at Baldocks Mill, 21 South Street in Bourne. Visit our watermill and enjoy motor racing, fashion and railway exhibitions which feature Raymond May’s BRM cups and work from designer Charles Frederick Worth.

Sunday, September 15

HERITAGE OPEN DAY - 2pm, 3pm and 4pm at All Saints’ Church Tower, Red Lion Square. Trace the history of Stamford from Danish settlers to wool merchants and their legacy from a vantage point of 120 above the ground.

BOURNE’S HERITAGE IN A WATERMILL - 2-4pm at Baldocks Mill, 21 South Street in Bourne. Visit the watermill and enjoy motor racing, fashion and railway exhibitions which feature Raymond May’s BRM cups and work from designer Charles Frederick Worth.

Monday, September 16

HERITAGE LINCOLNSHIRE- CEO Liz Bates will talk about the organisation and its latest conservation project, at Bourne Civic Society’s meeting, at 7.30pm, Baxter Room, Wake House, North Street, Bourne. Admission: members £1, visitors £2. Raffle and refreshments.

STAMFORD HISTORY TALK - 7-9.30pm at the Cellar Bar, Stamford Arts Centre - 07807 856049. Discover the darker side of Stamford’s history as we discuss topics such as arson, cholera, facism and murder. Adult themes will be discussed.

BOURNE’S HERITAGE IN A WATERMILL - 2-4pm at Baldocks Mill, 21 South Street in Bourne. Visit the watermill and enjoy motor racing, fashion and railway exhibitions which feature Raymond May’s BRM cups and work from designer Charles Frederick Worth.

Tuesday, September 17

MERCURIOSITIES - 300 years of newspaper history in one talk. A short presentation and chance to see the Mercury’s archives. Stamford Mercury, Cherryholt Road, Stamford at 10.30-11:30am, 12-1pm and 2-3pm.

STAMFORD HISTORY TALK - 2-4pm at The Blue Room, Stamford Arts Centre - 07807 856049. Discover Stamford in 1913 when we produced oil engines, agricultural equipment and cars. Hear about celebrity scandal, votes for women and various other themes.

BOURNE’S HERITAGE IN A WATERMILL - 2-4pm at Baldocks Mill, 21 South Street in Bourne. Visit the watermill and enjoy motor racing, fashion and railway exhibitions which feature Raymond May’s BRM cups and work from designer Charles Frederick Worth.

Wednesday, September 18

STAMFORD HISTORY TALK - 11am-12pm at The Blue Room, Stamford Arts Centre - 07807 856049. Talk by Philippa Massey on Stamford Mercury Cuttings 1800-1820: how the paper reported the momentous events of the period, including the Napoleonic Wars.

BOURNE’S HERITAGE IN A WATERMILL - 2-4pm at Baldocks Mill, 21 South Street in Bourne. Visit the watermill and enjoy motor racing, fashion and railway exhibitions which feature Raymond May’s BRM cups and work from designer Charles Frederick Worth.

Thursday, September 19

MERCURIOSITIES - 300 years of newspaper history in one talk. A short presentation and chance to see the Mercury’s archives. Stamford Mercury, Cherryholt Road, Stamford at 10.30-11.30am, 12-1pm and 2-3pm.

STAMFORD HISTORY TALK - 10.30am-12.30pm at The Blue Room, Stamford Arts Centre - 07807 856049. An illustrated talk from the days of steam trains in the 1950s and 1960s.

BOURNE’S HERITAGE IN A WATERMILL - 2-4pm at Baldocks Mill, 21 South Street in Bourne. Visit the watermill and enjoy motor racing, fashion and railway exhibitions which feature Raymond May’s BRM cups and work from designer Charles Frederick Worth.

Friday, September 20

STAMFORD HISTORY TALK - 10.30-12pm at The Blue Room, Stamford Arts Centre - 07807 856049. Find out more about the life of the leading concert conductor of his time, Sir Malcolm Sargent. Hear about the life of a man who mixed with royalty and film stars and the places in Stamford that influenced his career.

STAMFORD HISTORY TALK - 2.30-3.30 at The Blue Room, Stamford Arts Centre - 07807 856049. An illustrated talk on the Second World War, Walcot Hall and the 67th Fighter Wing. This talk uses never before seen images of the nearest American base to Stamford.

BOURNE’S HERITAGE IN A WATERMILL - 2-4pm at Baldocks Mill, 21 South Street in Bourne. Visit the watermill and enjoy motor racing, fashion and railway exhibitions which feature Raymond May’s BRM cups and work from designer Charles Frederick Worth.

Saturday, September 21

HERITAGE OPEN DAY - 10am-4pm at St Paul’s Church (The Stamford School Chapel). Take a look into one of Stamford’s 14 medieval parish churches.

BROWNE’S HOSPITAL AND MUSEUM - 11am-4pm at Browne’s Hospital on Broad Street. Discover our latest medieval Almshouse which endowed schools in Stamford in the 19th century.

HERITAGE OPEN DAY - 5pm at All Saints’ Church Tower, Red Lion Square. Trace the history of Stamford from Danish settlers to wool merchants and their legacy from a vantage point of 120 above the ground.

BOURNE’S HERITAGE IN A WATERMILL - 2-4pm at Baldocks Mill, 21 South Street in Bourne. Visit the watermill and enjoy motor racing, fashion and railway exhibitions which feature Raymond May’s BRM cups and work from designer Charles Frederick Worth.

BOURNE OLD TOWN HALL TOUR - 10am-4pm at Bourne Town Hall. See the ambitious plans for the future and talk to volunteers planning to restore and convert the building as a community arts centre.

Sunday, September 22

HERITAGE OPEN DAY - 4.30-6pm at All Saints’ Church Tower, Red Lion Square for evensong only. Must be seated by 4.45pm. Choral Evensong taking place at the church.

BOURNE’S HERITAGE IN A WATERMILL - 2-4pm at Baldocks Mill, 21 South Street in Bourne. Visit the watermill and enjoy motor racing, fashion and railway exhibitions which feature Raymond May’s BRM cups and work from designer Charles Frederick Worth.

VISIT BOURNE TOWN HALL - 10am-4pm at Bourne Town Hall. See the ambitious plans for the future and talk to volunteers planning to restore and convert the building as a community arts centre.

Tuesday, September 24

MERCURY MEMORIES - Jonathan Smith will talk about the Stamford Mercury’s history and then look at some of the stories he’s found while searching this popular section of the newspaper. Bourne branch of the Lincolnshire Family History Society’s meet at Wake House, North Street, Bourne, starting 7.30pm. Admission by donation. Raffle and refreshments.

Thursday, September 26

STAMFORD GEORGIAN FESTIVAL - until Sunday, September 29.

Friday, September 27

GUIDED WALKS OF STAMFORD - Celebrate 51 years of the first conservation town in England with Blue Badge Guide Jill Collinge. Tour will depart from Stamford Arts Centre. Price £6. To book tickets and for more information call 01780 729076 or 07712 853854.

Saturday, September 28

GUIDED WALKS OF STAMFORD - Celebrate 51 years of the first conservation town in England with Blue Badge Guide Jill Collinge. Tour will depart from Stamford Arts Centre. Price £6. To book tickets and for more information call 01780 729076 or 07712 853854.

HERITAGE BUS RUNNING DAY - between Delaine Bus Museum, Spalding Road, Bourne and Stamford bus station, via Essendine. Buses depart every 30 minutes: Bourne 9.20am - 4.20pm; and Stamford 10am - 5pm. Plus free heritage tours along sections of the Delaine 301 route to Rippingale. Tours depart 11am - 3pm. Heritage Day Rover Ticket £6.is valid on all Delaine services. www.delaineheritagetrust.org

Sunday, September 29

GUIDED WALKS OF STAMFORD - celebrate 51 years of the first conservation town in England with Blue Badge Guide Jill Collinge. Tour will depart from Stamford Arts Centre. Price £6. To book tickets and for more information call 01780 729076 or 07712 853854.