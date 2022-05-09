A café specialising in pasties and pastries has opened in Stamford.

The Cornish Bakery has moved into the former Jack Wills premises in High Street, opening its doors to hungry customers for the first time this morning (Monday, May 9).

Within a couple of hours staff had already welcomed a number of people into the café who were eager to try a bite of Cornwall. Last week they gave passers-by free pastries to gather feedback on what people in Stamford want from the bakery.