A team which ‘makes a difference to people’s lives’ has won the Customer Care award at the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2023.

James and Stefania Beech opened Radfield Home Care Stamford in October 2019.

It offers companionship, care and wellbeing services to enable independence at home.

Radfield Home Care receives the Customer Care award at the Mercury Business Awards 2023 from Richard Olsen, of Pegasus which judged the category

Since setting up a team of three has grown to 25.

James said: “Our team makes a difference to people’s lives.

“Every one of them truly cares about the individuals.

“We want to make getting old more enjoyable.”

No stranger to the awards, the business was named Best New Start-Up in 2020, although this year’s dazzling ceremony was a lot different to when James received the award in a car park during the pandemic.

Rose Krezwell of Radfield Homecare also won Employee of the Year in 2021.

Presenting the award category judge Richard Olsen of Pegasus Funding said: “Our winner has proved to us that the customer really is at the very core of everything they do.

“They are truly a great business providing a personal tailored service to each of their customers.

“The list of their achievements over the last 12 months is lengthy and impressive.”

James said: “We are honoured and delighted to get the amazing award.

“When we set up Radfield Home Care four years ago we set out to put customer service at the heart of everything we do.

“For us really it is vindication of what we set out to do and what we achieved.”

James and Stefania want to continue to grow the business to provide care to more people.

Radfield Home Care, based in Great Casterton, was also selected in the ‘Top 20’ Home Care Provider awards of 2023.

Green Oakham Dental Care and The Stamford Catsitter were finalists in the category.