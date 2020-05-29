Home   News   Article

Hardware store Harrison and Dunn is among first shops in Stamford and Bourne to reopen following coronavirus lockdown

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 29 May 2020

Harrison and Dunn hardware store reopened both its branches to customers this week.

The Stamford and Bourne shops have been opening since Tuesday (May 26) for reduced hours - between 8.30am and 4pm- giving staff time to restock the shelves and to clean thoroughly at the end of each day.

Paul Collins, who works at the Stamford branch, said: “Since reopening on Tuesday morning the response from customers has been absolutely fantastic.

Read more
BourneBusinessCoronavirusStamford

More by this author

Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE