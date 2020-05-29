Harrison and Dunn hardware store reopened both its branches to customers this week.

The Stamford and Bourne shops have been opening since Tuesday (May 26) for reduced hours - between 8.30am and 4pm- giving staff time to restock the shelves and to clean thoroughly at the end of each day.

Paul Collins, who works at the Stamford branch, said: “Since reopening on Tuesday morning the response from customers has been absolutely fantastic.