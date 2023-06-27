Bargain hunters were delighted to see a charity shop reopen following a three-month refurbishment.

Loros reopened in Oakham High Street on Friday last week with High Sheriff of Rutland, Geraldine Feehally, on hand to cut the ribbon.

Having served the community for more than 30 years, the shop was due a facelift to enhance the shopping experience.

Loros charity shop has reopened in Oakham following refurbishment

Retail manager Gary McMillan-Dale said: “We would like to thank the Oakham community for their incredible support since the shop’s opening in 1991 and throughout the refurbishment process. The shop looks so much better now and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back so they can see it for themselves.

“We’re currently looking for 25 amazing volunteers to help us with a variety of roles. Your support is particularly needed at the weekends when we experience high footfall.

“Volunteers from all backgrounds and experiences are welcomed. Whether you have a passion for fashion, enjoy meeting new people, or just want to make a difference in your community, we have a rewarding role for you.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can pop into the shop for more details. All profits from the shop go directly to the Loros Hospice, which provides free care to terminally ill patients, their families and carers.