A charity event which raises money to help homeless people find secure and settled accommodation is setting off on its pedal-powered mission this bank holiday weekend.

The Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride will cover a 200-mile route first mapped by King Edward I and which includes a stop in Stamford.

Among those taking part is Keith Busfield, who lives just outside the town and who first joined the ride more than a decade ago.

Keith Busfield, right, in Sheep Market, Stamford during a previous Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride fundraiser

He said: “I have a bed for the night. I have a roof over my head, a lock on the door, a hot shower after a hard day’s cycling, and then there’s food on the table each day. I feel so lucky.

“That’s why I’m raising money to assist the homeless.”

The route will involve overnight stays in Grantham, in Geddington and Dunstable, while money raised will go to The Connection at St Martin-in-the-Fields, close to the site of one of the original 12 Queen Eleanor crosses in Trafalgar Square.

People on a previous Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride in South Witham

The cycle ride, from Lincoln to London follows the route of crosses erected in memory of Eleanor of Castile. The one in Stamford is commemorated by a memorial in Sheep Market.

To donate in support of Keith’s efforts click here.

Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride participants in Sheep Market, Stamford