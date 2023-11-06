A map featuring two cycle trails will highlight the best of Rutland’s hospitality trade.

The tourism team at Discover Rutland have created the map to guide visitors around some of the county’s pubs, cafes and restaurants.

People can access the routes via QR codes printed on the map.

Discover Rutland has published a new food and drink map. Photo: Discover Rutland

Northern routes start from Rutland Garden Village at Ashwell and cover either 14 or 24 miles, passing Whissendine Windmill, Ferneley’s Ice Cream, Hambleton Bakery and Farmer Lou’s Farm Shop at Barnsdale, with an option to pop into Oakham.

The southern route starts from Normanton and covers 24 miles passing The Rutland Vineyard at Ketton, Welland Viaduct, The Marquess of Exeter in Lyddington, Jimmy’s Smokehouse in Wing and the pick your own fruit farm at Rutland Golf Course, with the option to pop into Uppingham.

A spokesperson said: “It is hoped this new food and drink map will highlight the richness of Rutland’s palate and encourage people to shop locally and support the network of fantastic businesses providing food and drink.”

The map is available online and also highlights which venues are dog friendly, have an accessible toilet, offer a children’s play area and have electric car charging points.