Keeping children entertained over the summer break can feel like an expensive task.

But parents were treated to a freebie in the centre of Oakham on Monday (July 24) thanks to the arrival of a pop-up velodrome.

Not only was it free for children and adults to have a ride but all the bikes and safety equipment were provided too.

Brothers prepare to race one another at the Street Velodrome

The velodrome belongs to touring firm Street Velodrome whose visit was paid for through funding arranged by Active Rutland and Rutland County Council.

Chris Thomas, Active Rutland manager, said some of this was from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – ‘levelling up’ money to help rural areas.“The objective is to promote cycling, to get people on bikes, and to enjoy active forms of travel,” he said.

“We could have charged but we didn’t want to do that. We wanted people to come along, have a go and start the summer holidays well.”

Although the opening of the velodrome was delayed by half an hour because of Monday morning rain showers, there were plenty of children and their parents queuing up ready to have a go.Twelve-year-old Catmose College pupil Charlie Mickleburgh from Oakham was there with his mum, Elly, 51.

Challenged to race one another, Elly drew on her inner determination to pedal hard and won by a bike length, despite admitting Charlie is a more experienced cyclist these days.

“I can’t believe I had a go, but I was queuing up with Charlie and thought ‘why not?’,” she said, getting her breath back.

“It’s really good and it’s brilliant that it’s free as well.”

Also trying out the bikes were four-year-old Jack Fry and his two-year-old sister, Molly, from Langham.

A keen cyclist already, Jack was unfazed by the banked ends of the track and was soon zooming around.

Meanwhile, Molly was happy pushing herself along on a balance bike.

Molly and Jack Fry, aged two and four, enjoying the Street Velodrome in Oakham with pro-rider Rowena Price

Pro-rider Rowena Price from Street Velodrome offers advice to Elly Mickleburgh and her son, Charlie, 12

Street Velodrome takes its mobile race track to sporting events, towns and cities to encourage people to experience different types of cycling.

People queuing for their turn at Street Velodrome in Oakham Market Place

Active Rutland, which organised the company to come to Oakham, has a hub at the Oakham Enterprise Park in Ashwell and arranges sports in schools and activities elsewhere in the community.