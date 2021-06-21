A cyclist received a head injury when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver didn't stop.

The collision happened at the junction of Alexandra Road and Emlyns Street in Stamford at about 1am on Thursday last week (June 17).

The man on the bike, who is in his 20s, received hospital treatment for his injury, which police have described as 'thankfully not life-threatening'.

The junction where a cyclist was injured. Photo: Google Maps

Stamford Police would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area close to Northfields Garage between 1am and 1.20am on June 17.

People should phone 101 quoting incident reference 17 of June 17, email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting the incident reference in the subject line, or call Crimestoppers, which is free and anonymous, on 0800 555111.