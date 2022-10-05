Members of a cycling club have handed £3,600 to charities after riding from one side of England to the other.

The fundraising challenge was taken up by 14 members of The Cyclists of Stamford (TCOS), who rode from Whitehaven in Cumbria to Tynemouth in the North East of England.

They rode the 135 miles - which involved 12,000ft of hill climbing - in one day, dipping wheel in the sea at each end.

Wheels were dipped in the sea at Whitehaven and Tynemouth

Their support team, led by TCOS member Barbara Narey, provided refreshments and mechanical support.

Money raised from the ride, which took place this summer, was donated to mental wellbeing charity MindSpace Stamford, food waste charity Second Helpings, and Down’s Syndrome support charity T-21.

Jamie Petchell, a TCOS member, explained the charities were chosen because they are all locally based and are all “doing tremendous work in their individual fields”.

Riders enjoyed chatting along the way

“In total, the club raised £3600, including 113 individual donations to its JustGiving page,” he added.

“This money was presented in equal shares to each of the charities at the TCOS AGM on September 26.”

Representing MindSpace on the evening was Beka Avery and the cheque was presented by Barbara Narey.

Wendy Cowell came from Second Helpings and was presented a cheque by Anna Wotherspoon, who took part in the ride.

Riders had a small support team

Kim Richardson and Verity Wilson attended from T-21 and had their cheque presented by Robert Macmenemey.

Anna said: “I took up cycling four years ago and joined TCOS last year. I celebrated my 60th birthday this year so I was amazed to complete the ride.

“In my view, cycling is good for the soul. It was so much better to also raise money for three local organisations that do so much good.”

TCOS members rode from Whitehaven in Cumbria to Tynemouth in the North East

Barbara, who led the support team, added: “I joined TCOS after the first lockdown. Having never sat on a road bike until that point, I decided the ride may be beyond me and instead offered to help support the riders.

“What a weekend we had - so much support and laughter from all involved and everyone giving their time to raise money for local causes.”

Riders taking part in the coast-to-coast challenge were Alex Brisbourne, Kenny Collins, Mick Coogan, John Dawson, Rob Fairburn, Jim Grant, Ian Halliday-Pegg, Robert Macmenemey, Joe Matthews, Paul McCormick, Nick Wilson, Anna Wotherspoon, Neil Wotherspoon and Jo Wye.

Top: Robert Macmenemey (TCOS), Verity Wilson (T-21) and Kim Richardson (T-21); bottom left: Wendy Cowell (Second Helpings) and Anna Wotherspoon (TCOS); bottom right: Beka Avery (MindSpace) and Barbara Narey (TCOS)

The support crew comprised Barbara Narey, Jamie Petchell and Debra Stevens.