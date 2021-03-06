Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford dad and daughter finish 'Run and Scoot' challenge to raise funds for Marie Curie

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 06 March 2021

A father and daughter from Stamford have completed their lockdown challenge to raise funds for Marie Curie.

Five-year-old Elodie Drury has travelled 100km on her scooter while her dad, Chris ran alongside her.

The pair completed about 15 to 20km a week through various routes in Stamford, and completed the challenge on Sunday last week (February 28).

Elodie and Chris Drury finished their 'Run and Scoot challenge' last weekend
Elodie and Chris Drury finished their 'Run and Scoot challenge' last weekend

Chris said: “It was a challenge juggling the time with her school work and my work. Obviously for a couple of weeks we had snow and I got shin splints about 30km in which fortunately went.

“Over time it has become a routine, we’ve got into it and do things each week to try keep it fun. We had different routes and listened to music.”

He added: “When we finished one of the first things she said was ‘can I go on my bike now?’”

Chris had a few organisations he wanted to raise money for, but it was Elodie, a pupil at Great Casterton Primary School, who chose Marie Curie as it is the name of her class.

The pair smashed their initial target of raising £200 for the charity, which provides care and support to people with terminal illnesses, having received more than £1,250 in donations.

“We got an e-mail from JustGiving saying we were in the top 10 per cent of fundraisers,” said Chris.

“The most incredible part is that people have donated who we’ve never met .

“Someone donated saying ‘I saw you on your route and it makes me smile so here’s £20.”

The donation page - www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Runandscoot100k - remains open.

Human InterestStamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE