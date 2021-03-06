A father and daughter from Stamford have completed their lockdown challenge to raise funds for Marie Curie.

Five-year-old Elodie Drury has travelled 100km on her scooter while her dad, Chris ran alongside her.

The pair completed about 15 to 20km a week through various routes in Stamford, and completed the challenge on Sunday last week (February 28).

Elodie and Chris Drury finished their 'Run and Scoot challenge' last weekend

Chris said: “It was a challenge juggling the time with her school work and my work. Obviously for a couple of weeks we had snow and I got shin splints about 30km in which fortunately went.

“Over time it has become a routine, we’ve got into it and do things each week to try keep it fun. We had different routes and listened to music.”

He added: “When we finished one of the first things she said was ‘can I go on my bike now?’”

Chris had a few organisations he wanted to raise money for, but it was Elodie, a pupil at Great Casterton Primary School, who chose Marie Curie as it is the name of her class.

The pair smashed their initial target of raising £200 for the charity, which provides care and support to people with terminal illnesses, having received more than £1,250 in donations.

“We got an e-mail from JustGiving saying we were in the top 10 per cent of fundraisers,” said Chris.

“The most incredible part is that people have donated who we’ve never met .

“Someone donated saying ‘I saw you on your route and it makes me smile so here’s £20.”

The donation page - www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Runandscoot100k - remains open.