A dad who rowed 3,000 miles solo across an ocean to raise money in memory of his daughter has been nominated for an award.

Andrew Osborne, 57, set off from the Canary Islands in January and spent 90 days rowing the Atlantic to Antigua, eating and sleeping on his six-metre boat.

His daughter, Amy, died in her sleep from an undiagnosed heart condition. She was just 25.

Andrew Osborne

A memorial fund was set up by her family to help fund the screening of young people for heart conditions, including pupils at the state schools in Rutland.

Through his ‘Row For Amy’ challenge, Andrew raised more than £156,000 for the screening and research charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (Cry) - far more than he initially anticipated.

While alone on the Atlantic he endured high winds, sea sickness and freeze-dried meals, and burned more than 5,000 calories a day.

At times the nearest person to him was on the International Space Station.

Andrew has now been nominated for Endurance Fundraiser of the Year at the JustGiving Awards 2023, recognising the difference he has made for hundreds of young people and the intense physical challenge he undertook.

People can vote for Andrew at: https://page.justgiving.com/awardsvoting2023 where they can click on his profile and enter an email address at the foot of the page.

By Hannah Walker