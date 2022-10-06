A dad who ran the London Marathon in memory of his wife has raised an incredible £12,600.

Sam McCormick, 34, took on the challenge to support the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, which cared for his wife, Hannah, when she became ill with cervical cancer. She died in January aged 32.

Sam who is deputy head academic at Stamford High School, said running the marathon was “an amazing experience”.

Sam McCormick with his wife Hannah, who died of cancer, and their two children

“The rain stayed away and the crowds were an incredible support all the way around the course. It’s such a boost seeing friendly faces at various points and the Sue Ryder cheer points were much-needed and very strategically located.”

Sam crossed the line in 4hr 32mins.

“There really is nothing like the London Marathon,” he added. “From start to finish the atmosphere is euphoric. It’s a shining example of the very best of society and it’s so inspiring to see tens of thousands of people doing their bit, each with their own personal story to tell.

“I thought I might find the day challenging for all sorts of reasons, but the overwhelming emotions I felt were ones of joy and pride.

“I crossed the finish line alongside another Sue Ryder runner who I met for the first time at 23 miles. It was a pretty special moment.”

He added that he was ‘delighted’ to raise £12,632, which he hopes will help other families.