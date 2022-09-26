A keen runner will be taking part in the London Marathon to raise funds for a childrens' charity.

Jonty Armitage will be joining thousands of people for the challenging event on Sunday next week (October 2).

The father-of-two secured a place to run for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

Jonty Armitage from King's Cliffe

Jonty, from King's Cliffe, said: “I’m running for the NSPCC because I was lucky enough to grow up in a safe and loving family environment and my wife and I have strived to provide the same for our children.

"Nevertheless, through our own limited experiences, we are increasingly aware that this is not the experience of so many young people.

“Our son has a friend who spent most of his childhood in institutional care. It was such a shock for all of us to learn about the stretched and limited support he received from the state and the rapid removal of support once he reached 18-years-old.

"The psychological impact of his childhood experiences and the limited way in which support has been provided was clearly a huge disadvantage to him in connecting with people, which meant that securing employment and housing was incredibly difficult.”

For Jonty the London Marathon will be the culmination of months of training, much of it through the heat of the summer.

He only started running in 2019, aged 53, when he decided he wanted to complete just one marathon in his life.

He applied for a place in London but missed out.

Not wanting to waste his training, he entered the Paris marathon instead.

After completing that in October 2021, he became more determined to run in London and secured a charity place with the NSPCC.

“The NSPCC can provide early intervention to protect young people, which helps to make their lives better in the short and long term, and I wanted to help," he said.

Jonty has set a target of raising £2,200 and will hold a fundraising bread and soup event in King’s Cliffe Church on Saturday (September 24) from 12pm to 2pm.

Jonty is aiming to complete the 26.2 mile course in four hours.

To make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jontyarmitage

Are you taking part in the London Marathon? Let us know by emailing smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.