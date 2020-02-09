A father-of-two with motor neurone disease has vowed to continue his fight to change the law on assisted dying after his £48,000 legal challenge failed.

Phil Newby, 49, who lives with his family near Rutland Water, said he was hugely disappointed that his High Court appeal had come to nothing.

He discovered on January 21 that judges were sticking to their decision made in November that the courts were "not an appropriate forum for the discussion of the sanctity of life".