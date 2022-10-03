A dad supported by a charity while his daughter underwent surgery has repaid its kindness by running the London Marathon.

Steve Knight raised £4,000 for The Sick Children's Trust, which provided a 'Home from Home' just a few minutes from Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

It meant Steve and his wife Lucy could be there for 13-year-old Hannah while she spent nearly a fortnight in intensive care following surgery to help correct scoliosis - curvature of her spine.

Steve Knight, second left, with son Jared, daughter Hannah, and wife Lucy

Now 16, Bourne Grammar School pupil Hannah was able to cheer on her dad as he took part in Sunday's marathon, which he finished in just under four hours.

Steve, who was one of seven people running on behalf of The Sick Children's Trust, said: "The charity provides free-of-charge accommodation for families at hospital sites.

"For us, staying at its Acorn House 'Home from Home' near Addenbrooke's meant not having to drive up and down the A14 when they were doing major roadworks.

Hannah Knight underwent major spinal surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge

"It would have been a three-hour round trip each day but instead we were living in a house minutes from Hannah.

"The charity helps to keep families together at a tricky time and removes the expense of hotels or travel."

Steve, who lives in Thurlby and creates software for Siemens, ran the Manchester Marathon in spring 2019 in a similar time, but said he found the final third of the London Marathon difficult this year.

"I felt like I went a bit wobbly towards the end," he said, adding that he managed to clock up 27.2 miles on his running watch - a full mile longer than the marathon distance - which may have been down to weaving about on the course.

Hannah Knight with her brother Jared

A member of Stamford Striders running club, Steve said: "Club coach Cameron Harris and other members gave me lots of support during my training.

"The help and advice they gave was immense."

Steve said he was pleased with the amount he had managed to raise, helping to contribute to a total of more than £20,000 raised by The Sick Children's Trust team.

He boosted his contribution to the fundraising total by playing a 'pasty and a pint' gig at the Lawrence Park Community Hall in Thurlby with his former band, Circa73. The band still plays in the Peterborough area, but Steve had stepped down as its regular bass guitar player to spend more time with his family and on his running.