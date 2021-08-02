Lakeside Healthcare in Stamford has been condemned by inspectors who found it is failing to keep patients safe from harm.

The GP service been rated 'inadequate' by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors and the provider put into 'special measures' to force it to improve.

If it fails to do so, Lakeside will no longer be able to operate in Stamford.

The CQC report is damning about Lakeside's running of healthcare in Stamford

In a report published today (Monday, August 2) inspectors revealed they found:

The practice was not providing care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm

Patients were not always receiving effective care and treatment that met their needs

Staff mostly dealt with patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care. However patients said their care had been impacted upon by poor access to appointments

The practice adjusted how it delivered services to meet the needs of patients during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, patients were unable to access care and treatment in a timely way

The way the practice was being led and managed did not promote the delivery of high-quality, person-centred care.

Protestors against the closure of St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford

Inspectors also found three breaches of regulations and says Lakeside must now ensure care and treatment is provided in a safe way to patients.

It has also been told to establish 'effective systems and processes' to meet fundamental standards of care.

Lakeside has also been told employees who provide regulated activity should receive the appropriate support, training, supervision and appraisal necessary to enable them to carry out the duties.

In addition the provider should:

Implement the new telephone system with adequate staff resourcing to improve telephone access for patients

Develop the practice website to include more information on local services and practice updates

Improve visibility and communication between management in Corby and the practice team.

Provide stronger local management

Improve responses to patient feedback.

Concluding the findings, the inspector said: "I am placing this service in special measures. Services placed in special measures will be inspected again within six months.

"If insufficient improvements have been made such that there remains a rating of inadequate for any population group, key question or overall, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service.

"This will lead to cancelling their registration or to varying the terms of their registration within six months if they do not improve."

They added that special measures is designed to give patients reassurance that the care they get should improve.

What do you think? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk including your name and address for publication on our letters page.