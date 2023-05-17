Drag queens, eccentric outfits and performing in front of millions of people were all part of a student’s unusual first job – the Eurovision Song Contest.

Joséphine Vié from Stamford took to the stage at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest dancing in the opening of the semi-finals and again for pop star Rita Ora’s performance mid-show.

The following day the 21-year-old was in the routine for the trio of drag queens - Miss Demeanour, Tomara Thomas and Mercedes Bends - followed by last year’s winners Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in the opening of the final on Saturday.

Joséphine Vié from Stamford was a dancer at Eurovision Song Contest

Joséphine described the opportunity as ‘amazing’.

She said: “Dancing for Rita Ora was such a crazy experience and I loved the number for Kalush.”

After finishing her degree in dance at The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), this is her first professional contract.

Joséphine Vié from Stamford was a dancer at Eurovision Song Contest

She wasn’t planning on landing a role before graduating but with the auditions being in the same city she was living in, Joséphine jumped at the chance.

Joséphine, who attended Welland School of Dancing in Stamford, said: “I have never done anything like this before.

“Being surrounded by such talented people, I wanted to step up to that amazing opportunity.

“I don’t think there are any words to describe how I felt when I found it.

Joséphine Vié from Stamford was a dancer at Eurovision Song Contest

“It was so surreal to me - I never would have dreamed that I would be getting a job like this before I graduated.

“When I found out I had got it, I was shocked. I kept checking it was my name on the list over and over.”

Alongside other dancers she went through three weeks of intensive rehearsals before taking to the stage in the shows last week.

Miss Demeanour, Tomara Thomas and Mercedes Bends at the Eurovision Song Contest. Photo: BBC/Guy Levy

This year the show was held in Liverpool. England finished in second place last year but winner Ukraine was unable to host it because of the war.

Each year Eurovision is watched by millions of people across Europe and Australia, with British people tuning in to watch with host broadcaster BBC.

Thousands of people also got their hands on tickets to watch the show live in the Liverpool Arena.

Joséphine was among the dancers for Rita Ora at Eurovision Song Contest. Photo: BBC/Guy Levy

Even with the eyes of a global audience on her, Joséphine’s nerves were overtaken with excitement.

She said: “I was ready to show people what I had been working on the past three weeks.

“I kept thinking about my mum and sister watching.”

Last year’s winners Ukraine at Eurovision Song Contest. Photo: BBC/Guy Levy

Joséphine admits she had never watched Eurovision before but loved the show itself.

“I probably will watch it in the future. It means so much to me now,” she said.

Backstage Joséphine met a number of inspiring people including choreographer Lukas McFarlane who is ‘huge in the dance industry’.

The former Stamford Endowed Schools pupil also spoke highly of Rita Ora, and presenters Alesha Dixon and Hannah Waddingham who she said were ‘encouraging and supportive’.

Joséphine was among the dancers for Rita Ora at Eurovision Song Contest. Photo: BBC/Guy Levy

It was at the age of three that Joséphine’s passion for dancing started

It could have gone a different way for Joséphine who admitted she ‘went through a phase’ at the age of 16 where she fell out of love with dancing.

But her mum Catherine, who is head of French at Stamford High School, pushed her to continue as she could see her daughter’s talent and that she had a passion for it.

By the time she was at university and dancing everyday Joséphine said she knew it was what she wanted to do.

She said: “It is a gateway to another form of expression.

“You get a feeling when you are performing.”

After she graduates in a few weeks, Joséphine will continue to pursue jobs in dancing and will likely move to London to give herself more opportunities.