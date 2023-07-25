A schoolgirl won two bronze medals at an international dance contest.

Ayla Payton travelled to Spain to compete in the Global Dance Open last week against competitors from more than 40 countries.

The six-year-old won bronze medals for her ballet and lyrical performances and came fourth in the modern jazz category.

Ayla Payton, six, won two bronze medals at the Global Dance Open in Spain

Proud mum Tracey Burke said: “The whole experience was unbelievable. It made us so proud to see her perform on such a huge stage.

"We didn't expect anything from it so for Ayla to win those medals was incredible. It was overwhelming.”

Ayla, who lives in Stamford, has been a dancer since she was two and trains with the Hebden School of Dance in Peterborough.

She travelled to Birmingham in February to take part in the qualifiers and was granted time off from St George’s Primary School in Stamford for the competition last week.

Tracey added: "I don't think she understands the scale of what she has achieved - she just loves to dance and wants to be a professional dancer when she's older.

"She has come so far because of her teacher Chloe Hebden. If it wasn't for her, I don't think Ayla would be at this standard."