Belly dancers put on a performance to raise money for charity.

Stamford-based belly dance troupe, The Sparklettes, raised £280 for Cancer Research UK by hosting a variety show at Rippingale Village Hall on Saturday (September 23).

The belly dance show, or ‘hafla’, as it is known in Arabic, saw eight troupes from across the area perform a display of styles, from saidi and fusion, to Turkish and folkloric.

The Sparklettes at the Summer Sparkle Show held in Rippingale. Photo: Alan Long

There was also a raffle and a pop-up shop by Jerry’s Shimmy-Bling.

Lucy Main, teacher of The Sparklettes, said: “We danced, enjoyed tea and cake, shopped the costume souk and shared laughs with friends - a truly wonderful day.

“We are so pleased that our passion for belly dance can be used to support such an important cause.

“Thank you so much to everybody that made the day a success.”

The Sparklettes meet online and at Rhino’s Gymnasium, Stamford every Saturday morning.