Plans to hold dancing in a churchyard have been frowned upon by town councillors.

A 'Family Musical Flash Mob' is one of the events planned for an Arts Around Town family day in Stamford on February 21.

It's advertised, by South Kesteven District Council through Stamford Arts Centre, as taking place in High Street and St Michael's Churchyard in Stamford.

However, at a meeting last night (Tuesday, January 28) members of Stamford Town Council said they felt it was inappropriate to hold dancing close to the graves.

They were also concerned about a marquee being put up on the churchyard for circus-themed events to take place.

No members of the town council were in favour of the dancing going ahead or the marquee being put up. Three abstained from the vote and the rest were against the plans.

