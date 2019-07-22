Record crowds enjoyed the fourth ever Ashwell Village Fete on Sunday.

Some 1500 people turned up to Grange farm, Ashwell, for the event, which ran from 12-noon to 5pm.

Organiser Emma Leeming said: "We had bigger numbers than ever before. We only hold it every other year and we had amazing feedback."

Among them, were Canadian and American tourists who said it seemed so 'quintessentially English' and they did not realise such events existed.

Emma continued: "We had amazing performances. We had Scottish dancing, the Rutland Renaissance dancers, the Rutland Youth Dance Academy and Dads that Dance."

There was also Punch and Judy, a magic show, dog show, cream teas, artisan and craft market stalls , miniature carriage horses, classic cars, childrens' games, tombola, white elephant, tombola, plus garden and plant stalls.The event was opened by the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland and the Cottesmore Hunt Hounds.

The home-made ice-cream stalled proved particularly popular, doubling its takings, helped by fine weather.

Proceeds have yet to be tallied up but £8,000 was raised last time. This year's charities to benefit are the Air Ambulance, Ashwell Village Hall and Ashwell Church.