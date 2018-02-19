Dane leads class for youngsters

Youngsters from a dance school were given a masterclass by a choreographer.

London-based Dane Bates led the class at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday in which he taught the youngsters from NKA Dance, who are aged between seven and 16 years old, dance styles such as contemporary and commercial.

Dane who choreographed a piece performed by talented ballet dancer Jack Higgins in ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-final in 2016 was assisted by Sasha Woodward.

Dane said: “It was definitely a challenge for them but they didn’t give up, they gave it their all. I would like to definitely come back and do another one.”

NKA Dance run classes at Uffington Village Hall.