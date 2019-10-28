Future of Transport Minister George Freeman MP meets Conservative candidate for Grantham, Stamford and Bourne Gareth Davies to discuss the A1 in Lincolnshire
Published: 13:00, 28 October 2019
Dangerous crossings and short slip roads were under scrutiny on Friday when the Minister for the Future of Transport paid a visit to the A1.
MP George Freeman was invited to take a closer look at the main north-south road through Lincolnshire by Gareth Davies, the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Stamford and Grantham.
Mr Davies has said improvements to the A1 are his priority if he becomes an MP at the next election.