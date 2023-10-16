A disqualified driver who drove on the wrong side of the road and reached speeds of more than 120mph in a bid to evade police has been jailed.

Jamie Frost, 45, of Allenby Crescent, New Rossington, South Yorkshire, was caught by police in Wittering after leading officers on a high-speed a chase.

He was first spotted in his white Range Rover by an off-duty police officer on a dirt road near a building site in Eastrea in Cambridgeshire at about 10.20pm on November 26 last year.

Jamie Frost, 45, of Allenby Crescent, New Rossington, South Yorkshire

The officer challenged Frost and alerted on-duty officers, but he drove off along the A605 towards Whittlesey.

Frost avoided officers by swerving into a BP filling station and continued towards Peterborough.

Officers followed him onto Frank Perkins and Fletton Parkway, where Frost drove at more than 120mph, tailgating and flashing other motorists out of the way.

Frost exited the A1 at Stibbington. Photo: Google

Continuing onto the northbound A1, Frost dangerously overtook a lorry and almost caused a crash, before driving at more than 110mph.

He left the A1 at Stibbington and drove towards Wansford along Elton Road at about 90mph.

Frost drove over the narrow River Nene bridge at Wansford at about 60mph and almost crashed at the junction with Yarwell Road.

At the roundabout with the A47, he drove westbound along the eastbound carriageway and re-joined the correct side of the road after the crash barriers had finished.

Wansford Bridge. Photo: Google

Once again, he reached speeds of about 100mph and braked suddenly to close the gap to the officers, as if he was going to ram them.

He turned right into Old Oundle Road towards Wittering but the pursuit ended when Frost drove into a dead end in Hillside Gardens.

He was then arrested.

On Wednesday (October 11) at Huntingdon Law Courts, Frost was jailed for 17 months having been found guilty of dangerous driving.

He was disqualified from driving for four years and ordered to do an extended re-test, but received no separate penalty for driving with no insurance and no licence.

PC Chad Hall said: “Jamie Frost showed no regard for other road users by driving in this incredibly dangerous manner so I am glad he has faced justice.

“I would also like to thank my colleague for spotting Frost’s suspicious behaviour in the first place.”