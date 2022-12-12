Talented cooks took to the kitchen as the Rotary Club of Stamford held their annual Young Chef competition at Stamford High School.

The fun competition, open to school pupils up to the age of 17, aims to promote an important life skill.

Nine entrants took up the challenge of cooking and serving a two-course meal for two people within 90 minutes, with top three taking away a cash prize from the Rotary Club.

Nine young chefs cooked up a storm in the kitchen for the Rotary Club of Stamford competition

Flight Sergeant Andrew Hollingsworth, from RAF Wittering, and Warrant Officer Dominic Owen, from RAF College Cranwell, judged the competition and said the overall standard had been very high.

Stamford High School pupil Darcy Woolstenholme-Green won the day from Stamford Welland Academy pupils Kate Hillyard-Smith, who was second, and Joel Jackson, in third place.

Darcy’s winning menu was Prawn Thai Curry served with whole grain rice and finished with a hint of coriander, followed by Thai-inspired apple crumble served with custard and flaked coconut – all at a total cost of £8.50.

Young Chef winner Darcy Woolstenholme-Green with Rotary Club of Stamford president Philip Dawson and competition organiser John Hawkins

She was presented with her prize by Philip Dawson, president of The Rotary Club of Stamford, and now goes through to the second round.

The Rotary Club thanked Stamford High School for hosting the competition, the teachers from both schools, the judges, and the students for taking part.