Darren’s icy challenge in aid of Anna’s Hope

An intrepid fundraiser is set for his biggest challenge later this month when he takes on a 100-mile challenge across a frozen lake.

Not content with running the Marathon des Sables in the Sahara, Darren Grigas has set himself a new challenge to run 100 miles across a frozen lake in Outer Mongolia in -50 C temperatures avoiding wolves and bears. He has been invited to be part of a small select team to attempt the feat and will set off on January 21.

The challenge is all in aid of Pilsgate-based charity Anna’s Hope, which supports young people with brain tumours and their families.

Darren, who lives in Thorney near Peterborough, said: “I don’t do too well in the cold, suffering with Raynaud’s which means the blood-flow to my fingers cuts off easier than normal and they can get painfully cold even in moderately low temperatures. So, as temperatures on the lake can reach -50c, I’m a little anxious to say the least. These are extreme conditions I’ve never faced so I’m not sure how it’s going to play out and hope my body doesn’t freeze up.”

The two-million-year-old lake is about 85 miles long, up to 22 miles wide and 262m deep.

Founder of Anna’s Hope Carole Hughes said: “Darren is an amazing ambassador for our charity and an amazing fundraiser.”

To support Darren visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mongolianicechallenge