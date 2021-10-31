The moment a tree crashed into a queue of cars during a sudden storm was captured on dashcam.

The sycamore went through the windscreen of a Range Rover and the boot of a Vauxhall Corsa in St Paul's Street, Stamford, earlier today (Sunday, October 31).

It was caught on a camera inside Liz Couzens' vehicle. She had travelled from Manchester to visit family in Stamford and was a little further back in the line of cars.

Dashcam records while the vehicle is in use and captured the moment a freak storm hit the area.

A tree in a garden of a home on the south side of St Paul's Street didn't withstand gusts of wind that reached more than 50mph and fell across the road. Its branches hit and badly damaged two vehicles.

No one was injured but the two drivers were shaken up by the incident and the road was blocked.

Full story: driver describes the moment the tree fell.