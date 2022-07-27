A café and bar at Stamford Arts Centre look set to reopen this autumn.

The Cellar Bar in St George’s Square, a venue for comedy, poetry, music and quiz nights, is reopening with an evening of jazz on Friday, September 9.

South Kesteven District Council, which runs Stamford Arts Centre, is seeking a new tenant to run the arts centre café in St Mary’s Street.

The Cellar Bar in Stamford

The café, which is in the lobby of the centre, is being refurbished.