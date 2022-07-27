Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Date set for reopening of the Cellar Bar at Stamford Arts Centre

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 27 July 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A café and bar at Stamford Arts Centre look set to reopen this autumn.

The Cellar Bar in St George’s Square, a venue for comedy, poetry, music and quiz nights, is reopening with an evening of jazz on Friday, September 9.

South Kesteven District Council, which runs Stamford Arts Centre, is seeking a new tenant to run the arts centre café in St Mary’s Street.

The Cellar Bar in Stamford
The Cellar Bar in Stamford

The café, which is in the lobby of the centre, is being refurbished.

Arts and Showbiz Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE