Date set for reopening of the Cellar Bar at Stamford Arts Centre
Published: 14:00, 27 July 2022
A café and bar at Stamford Arts Centre look set to reopen this autumn.
The Cellar Bar in St George’s Square, a venue for comedy, poetry, music and quiz nights, is reopening with an evening of jazz on Friday, September 9.
South Kesteven District Council, which runs Stamford Arts Centre, is seeking a new tenant to run the arts centre café in St Mary’s Street.
The café, which is in the lobby of the centre, is being refurbished.