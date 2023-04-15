People with visitor parking vouchers for Stamford that were issued by South Kesteven District Council have until July 31 to use them.

The district council is handing over responsibility for on-street permits and vouchers to Lincolnshire County Council.

Those with homes or businesses in certain Stamford streets can apply for new permits or vouchers at: lincolnshire.gov.uk/parking/parking-enforcement/4

Visitor parking permits can be bought by people living in certain streets in Stamford

SKDC-issued Stamford visitor parking vouchers will be valid until July 31, 2023

The new permits will be digital and not displayed with a vehicle.