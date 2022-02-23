Lakeside Stamford patients given date when practice will be reinspected by Care Quality Commission
Published: 12:00, 23 February 2022
The Care Quality Commission - which rated Lakeside Healthcare in Stamford ‘Inadequate’ last year - has set a date to reinspect the practice.
The surgery, which lost a further 149 patients from its register in January, is the only primary care provider in Stamford.
Of 2,465 patients who have left Lakeside Stamford in the past two years, a significant number have registered at Empingham Surgery.