Friday, November 3

Christmas craft fair - 10am until 3.30pm, The Falcon Hotel, Uppingham. Hosted by Rotary in Uppingham, featuring craft items from local artisans. Free entry. For more information contact Margaret on 01572 823 or 07751 959608

Bonfire night - 6pm, Whissendine Sports Club in Melton Road. Bonfire, fire breathing display at 6.30pm and a fireworks display at 7pm. There will also be hot and cold food, including a barbecue and cake stall, as well as a licensed bar. No sparklers are allowed on site and there will be parking restrictions around the village. Hosted by the Friends of Whissendine Primary School, all proceeds will go to Whissendine School. Tickets are £6 on the gate, under threes go free. Tickets can also be pre-booked at Whissendine Shop

Open art exhibition - midday - 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen. Open Tuesday to Sunday. Admission free. Runs until November 24. Visitors’ choice prize awarded at the end of the show.

Saturday, November 4

Stamford Kiwanis fireworks - 5pm, Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane. Limited parking but visitors encouraged to walk. Children’s entertainment, hot food and mulled wine, bonfire and fireworks display. Entry is £6 for adults and £3 for children aged between three and 15 with proceeds going to good causes in the Stamford area.

Rutland Lions fireworks display - 4.45pm, Rutland Showground, Burley Park Way, Oakham. Quiet display for children 6.15pm, main display at 7pm. Free rides for children and the rugby club bar and hot food. Tickets from www4.ticketebo.co.uk/lions-clubrutland/fireworks-2023. The firework display is Rutland Lions main annual fundraiser. Disabled parking only will be available at the Showground, other public parking will be available at Lands’ End, Mecc Alte, Cabal and Tungsten Business Park.

Fleetwood Machine - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £25 from stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Nibble and natter - 10am to midday, Bourne Abbey Church. Stalls to include books, raffle and refreshments. Proceeds to Abbey Church funds.

Jane’s charity sale Christmas special - 9am until 3pm, Oakham Congregational Church Hall, High Street, Oakham. Sale of Christmas items, new gifts, toiletries, books, bric a brac, toys, games, winter clothes and shoes. Raising money for the air ambulance and East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme.

Fundraising and shopping event - 7.30pm, Caldecott Village Hall. SOS charity show. Tickets £5 in advance or £7.50 on the door to include a glass of fizz. To book contact June 01536 770046 or Hazel 01536 770136.

Seaton Bazaar - 2pm - 3.30pm, Seaton Village Hall. Entrance £2 per adult to include a cup of tea and a slice of cake. Stalls to include cakes, preserves, accessories, gifts, Christmas bottle stall, bric a brac, books and a raffle. In aid of church funds.

Sunday, November 5

Baston Firework Extravaganza - 3pm onwards, Brudenell Playing Fields. Funfair, food court, early children’s fireworks at 5.30pm, with the main display starting at 7pm set to Abba theme. Tickets are available from the Baston Post Office and Village Store and will not be available at the gate. Visit www.facebook.com/BastonFireworks/

November Fair – 10.30am to 2.30pm, Billingborough Village Hall. Great variety of crafts, preserves, vintage, handmade chocolates, bags, cards, raffle and refreshments. Free entry and free parking. Proceeds to village hall funds

Monday, November 6

Ketton Film Club - 7.30pm (doors 7pm), Ketton Sports and Community Centre. The film 'The Duke' starring Jim Broadbent. Bar available. Entrance £3. All welcome.

Saltlines - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Music and prose collaboration. Tickets £28.50 from stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

The Stamford Speakers Toastmasters club - 6.15pm, Catholic Church Hall, 13, Broad Street, Stamford. Are you are looking to develop your public speaking skills? Free to attend.

Help for the unemployed at Toolbar - 10am to midday, The Len Pick Suite, Bourne Town Football Club, Abbey Road, Bourne. 07749 689026 toolbar.bourne@gmail.com www.toolbar-bourne.org

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact Angela 01778 426617/07706993886.

Badminton club - 8pm, Stamford Community Badminton Club, Stamford Endowed School sports hall, Conduit Road. For information call Heather 07749 456690‬.

Tuesday, November 7

Stamford Fibromyalgia Support Group meeting at Stamford Day Centre, Ryhall Road, 1-3pm. For more information call 07906 362686. Meets first Tuesday of the month.

Art session - 1.30pm to 4pm every Tuesday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included.

Cold Pudding Club - 6.30pm, Oddfellows Hall, Church Street, Market Deeping. A range of homemade puddings to sample along with a cuppa. £2 for tasting or free if you bring a pudding. Book with David on 01778 347876

Bourne Bridge Club - 6.45pm weekly, Masonic Hall, Roman Bank, Bourne. £2.50. Book by emailing suebeevers1@gmail.com

Wednesday, November 8

Craft Club - 1pm. Oddfellows Hall, Church Street, Market Deeping. £3 including craft items and drinks. Book with Georgina on 01778 347876

Citizens Advice open house - 10am to 2pm at the Stamford Day Centre on the corner of Ryhall Road and St George’s Avenue. If you're interested in joining the world's largest advice network and want to find out more, staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about volunteering with Citizens Advice. Refreshments provided.

Thursday, November 9

Keep Warm - 2pm, Oddfellows Hall, Church Street, Market Deeping. PE6 8AN. Pop in for a chat.

Think Floyd - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £26 from stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Bourne Bridge Club - 6.45pm weekly, Masonic Hall, Roman Bank, Bourne. £2.50. Book by emailing suebeevers1@gmail.com

Friday, November 10

Deepings Heritage present a talk by Keith Hansell on “History of the Postal Service” - 7.30pm, the main hall of the Community Centre, Market Deeping. Everyone welcome. Admission £3 for non-members.

Lest we Forget, a display of hand knitted poppies - 10am - 4pm, Bourne Abbey Church. Refreshments available. Donations to Poppy Appeal and Bourne Abbey Church.